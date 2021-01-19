Delhi airport gets passenger tracking system to enhance social distancing

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Delhi airport is planning to enhance social distancing at Terminal 3 through a new passenger tracking system.
Addressing the media at the airport on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said that social distancing at the airport is a must despite the Covid vaccine being available in the market. He added that while DIAL did not have legal powers to penalise those passengers who are not maintaining social distancing, Jaipuriar hoped that passengers will listen to reason and maintain social distancing when asked by the DIAL staff.
The new tracking system is part of a queue management system called Xovis PTS that has been part of the airport for close to 18 months. DIAL has now installed sensors at all the eight departure and entry gates, all check-in rows, domestic and international security check areas and emigration in the departure areas. In the arrival areas, sensors have been installed in the immigration area for domestic-to-international passenger transfer. At the moment, the tracking system is not available in the retail area at T3 and is being used only in one of the three terminals at the airport.
“Based on images computed directly by ceiling mounted sensors, passengers who can be seen as dots on the mobile and other screens are counted and tracked,” officials said.
The CEO also indicated that the Delhi airport was evaluating other computer based technologies including one being used at Hyderabad airport. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are run by the GMR group.
