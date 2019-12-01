102 job offers on day 1 of placements at IIT Madras

A total of 102 job offers were made by 20 companies during the first session of Phase I placements of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday. The offers include four international offers.

This compares favourably with the preceding Academic Year of 2018-19 when 85 offers were made by 19 companies during the first session first phase placements.

The major recruiters of this year’s first session include Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Phase I of placements would continue till December 8, 2019, says a press release from the institute.

The phase I of placements at IIT Madras began at 7 am and concluded at 2 pm on Sunday with the participation of 20 companies, covering 34 job profiles.

In the second slot of day one placements held between 4 pm and 11 pm, 30 companies with 42 profiles participated. These companies include Samsung Semiconductor, Jaguar and Bajaj Auto, the release said.