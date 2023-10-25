The Apollo Hospitals Group has signed an MoU with the University of Leicester. The MoU will strengthen existing links with the UK and sets out a mutual desire to promote international cooperation and explore collaborative education and research programmes, particularly in the fields of healthcare management, healthcare and data science, says a release.

Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “We are delighted to have this agreement with the University of Leicester (UoL) in place to explore the creation of education programmes, cutting edge research and global mobility opportunities for Indian students to excel in their area of interest. Building a healthcare workforce to global standards has been the cornerstone of Apollo’s education and skilling initiatives. Working with the University of Leicester builds on the legacy of collaboration between India and the UK and will lead to finding newer solutions to tackle global healthcare challenges while addressing the shortage of skilled workforce in India and the UK”.

President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester, Professor Nishan Canagarajah, said: “The purpose of this Memorandum of Understanding is to set out a vision to help to build the healthcare of the future with the potential to transform lives, not only in India and the UK, but around the globe. Apollo is a pioneering organisation and has led the way in Asia with a number of firsts including the first heart transplantation in 1995. At Leicester, our long-established expertise in health means together we can create more world firsts in healthcare.”