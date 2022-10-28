Leading edtech company BYJU’s has said recent reports around its operations in Kerala are far from reality and reiterated that the company would be strengthening its presence in the state.

“Out of the more than 3,000 employees at our Kerala offices, only 140 have been transferred to its Bengaluru office. The narrative in the media has arisen because of this misunderstanding,” a company spokesperson said.

‘Assured path to return’

“For the relocation, we are providing employees with extended family health insurance benefits, as also outplacement services led by some of the industry’s best recruitment specialists, and are fast-tracking full-and-final settlement on demand,” she added. All these employees will also be offered an assured path to return to BYJU’S in case they cannot find a job in the next 12 months. “Our human resources teams are in constant touch with everyone involved, and are doing everything necessary to resolve their problems.”

Stays committed to Kerala

The company also requested that this should not be construed as unfair dismissal. It remains committed to its investments in Kerala. It will add three more offices in the state this financial year, taking the number to 14 and increasing the number of employees from 3,000 to nearly 3,600.

The company was in the news earlier this week when Kerala Minister for General Education and Labour V Sivankutty had promised employee representatives, along with those of Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees, who met him in office that he would look into the ‘labour issues’ cropping up at the BYJU’s development centre at Technopark here.

They had conveyed their concerns over the reported move by the company to close operations here without prior notice. More than 170 employees have been working at the centre that started operations three years ago. Employees had alleged that management has been forcing them to put in papers.

