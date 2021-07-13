Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University signs MoU to train and place students in Japan

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Tuesday entered into an exclusive partnership with HI-NO-DE Foundation to implement the Technical Intern Training Program (T.I.T.P.) to train, skill, and place youth of India, specially those in Delhi in Japan.
This partnership aims to transform the skill ecosystem in India through an exchange program between young individuals from India and Japan. The intent is to provide the best opportunities for youth in India to work in Japan.
“We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from India, specially Delhi to Japan. It marks the beginning of an excellent relationship which is not only international but it is with a country that we have a great relationship with (Japan)” said Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University at the MoU signing ceremony.
The trainees who are selected to go to Japan under this (“T.I.T.P.”) program gain skills benchmarked to International Standards and would enjoy salary packages through their internship in Japan. Through this partnership with HI-NO-DE, DSEU is hoping to train as many young people as possible in varied job categories.
“It is a matter of pride and privilege for us that we have started this tie up with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University wherein we will be training the people and youth of india to send to Japan under this very dynamic T.I.T.P program” said Neeraj Sharma, CEO , HI-NO-DE Foundation.
The TITP program is expected to be launched by October, 2021. In addition to learning skill education the students will also learn Japanese from instructors from Japan.
Currently, DSEU is accepting admissions for its 2021-22 cohort for diploma, undergraduate and masters courses offered at the University. The University is accepting applications for 15 Diploma courses, 18 Undergraduate courses (11 Flagship courses, BCA and 6 B.Tech. courses) and 2 Post-graduate courses, to be offered across 13 campuses in Delhi.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...