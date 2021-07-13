Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University signs MoU to train and place students in Japan

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Tuesday entered into an exclusive partnership with HI-NO-DE Foundation to implement the Technical Intern Training Program (T.I.T.P.) to train, skill, and place youth of India, specially those in Delhi in Japan.

This partnership aims to transform the skill ecosystem in India through an exchange program between young individuals from India and Japan. The intent is to provide the best opportunities for youth in India to work in Japan.

“We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from India, specially Delhi to Japan. It marks the beginning of an excellent relationship which is not only international but it is with a country that we have a great relationship with (Japan)” said Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University at the MoU signing ceremony.

The trainees who are selected to go to Japan under this (“T.I.T.P.”) program gain skills benchmarked to International Standards and would enjoy salary packages through their internship in Japan. Through this partnership with HI-NO-DE, DSEU is hoping to train as many young people as possible in varied job categories.

“It is a matter of pride and privilege for us that we have started this tie up with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University wherein we will be training the people and youth of india to send to Japan under this very dynamic T.I.T.P program” said Neeraj Sharma, CEO , HI-NO-DE Foundation.

The TITP program is expected to be launched by October, 2021. In addition to learning skill education the students will also learn Japanese from instructors from Japan.

Currently, DSEU is accepting admissions for its 2021-22 cohort for diploma, undergraduate and masters courses offered at the University. The University is accepting applications for 15 Diploma courses, 18 Undergraduate courses (11 Flagship courses, BCA and 6 B.Tech. courses) and 2 Post-graduate courses, to be offered across 13 campuses in Delhi.