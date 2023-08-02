DY Patil International University has partnered with ServiceNow, a leading digital workflow company, to train students in digital skills and improve job prospects. This program will benefit 200 students annually and is part of a global skilling initiative, Rise Up with ServiceNow.

The integrated curriculum centre around training and certification programs on the ServiceNow platform enables students to pursue learning holistically, resulting in greater intellectual curiosity, enhanced problem-solving, and a higher understanding of digital skills while studying at the University.

The program incorporates practical simulations covering subjects such as ServiceNow Administration Fundamentals, Scripting in ServiceNow Fundamentals, Application Developer Fundamentals and Mobile App Development Essentials, merging text-book knowledge with practical application leading students to be certified as ServiceNow Certified Application Developer.

Prabhat Ranjan, Founder Vice-Chancellor, DY Patil International University, said the partnership with ServiceNow complements the unique blend of hands-on training and classroom learning prevalent at the University. It equips students for the ever-evolving job market by providing ServiceNow’s industry-leading platform training as an addon module along with the curriculum, he said.

Sumeet Mathur, Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre, said the partnership enables students with industry-relevant skills needed to grow and enjoy rewarding careers across our fast-growing ecosystem.

It ensures that students have all the necessary skills needed to thrive and flourish in this digital era, said Mathur.