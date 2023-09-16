The government has approved setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states in a graded manner, starting from Class 6th onwards, to educate students spread across the country as per the new education policy.

Under this initiative, a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed by the Sainik Schools Society with 19 new Sainik Schools located all over the country, the Ministry of Defence stated in a statement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the setting up of an additional 23 new Sainik Schools in partnership mode after evaluating applications seeking more such academic facility.

“This initiative has increased the tally of new Sainik Schools under partnership mode functioning under the aegis of Sainik School Society to 42 apart from the existing 33 Sainik Schools already functioning under the erstwhile pattern,” said the MoD. It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the government towards nation-building by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow, the Ministry observed.

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society. They will follow the rules and regulations for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society, informed the MoD. In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of academic plus curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern.