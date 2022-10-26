IIM Calcutta has completed its summer internship placement for the 59 th batch, comprising 470 students, by securing close to 540 offers. Consulting and finance accounted for nearly 59 per cent of the total hires.

Students received an average monthly stipend of ₹1.59 lakh and median stipend of ₹1.5 lakh, with the top 25 per cent (in terms of stipend offered) receiving ₹2.24 lakh, according to a press statement from IIM-C.

The placement drive, which moved back offline after two years, saw the expansion of hold-and-wait (29 extra offers) and dreams (33 extra offers) policies. This enabled companies to find a better company-student fit and all students could hold multiple offers.

The consulting sector was the largest recruiter, hiring 165 students, followed by the finance sector with 115 students. Top financial institutions including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Macquarie Group, Morgan Stanley and leading consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co, Boston Consulting Group, Kearney, and McKinsey & Co participated.

Sales and marketing and general management together accounted for 32 per cent of total hires, at 73 and 76 students, respectively. Companies such as Aditya Birla Group, Coca-Cola, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Mahindra, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, and Tata Administrative Services were among the top recruiters in the sector.

Top software services and e-commerce brands accounted for nearly seven per cent of hires. Top recruiters included Amazon, Apple, Hotstar, Flipkart, Google and Media.net.

“Being the first batch of the post-Covid era, a few uncertainties came with it. However, the summer placement process was very smooth and impeccable. The placement team worked hard to bring in a wide variety of firms offering diverse roles,” Rajath Bhatt from the 59 th batch said in the statement.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit