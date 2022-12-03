Kolkata, December 3The placement session 2022-23 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and IIT Guwahati started on a robust note with both institutes witnessing participation from major companies across sectors.

Students of IIT Kharagpur secured more than 760 offers including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) on the first day of the placement session 2022-23 (Phase I). The institute witnessed a healthy presence of all the major companies across sectors bagging 16 international offers including the highest package of more than ₹2.6 crore CTC.

A total of 34 companies, including Apple, Airbus, Alphagrep, Capital One, EXL Services, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Rubrik and Square Point, participated in the placement process. More than 70 profiles were opened for the students on first day of the placement session. A wide spectrum of profiles in software, analytics, finance, tech, consulting and core were offered to the students, said an official press statement.

The students at IIT Guwahati received as many as 168 offers on day one’s first two sessions. An international offer of ₹2.4 crore and a domestic offer of 1.1 crore were the highest offers received. Top recruiters included Google, Microsoft, JP Morgan Chase, American Express, Texas Instruments, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, and Oracle among others

“Company officials as well as students both are excited to meet face to face after two years of gap due to the pandemic. This has given upper hand to both the employer as well as potential employee to interact one to one, giving more space for proper understanding on both sides of the table,” Dr Abhishek Kumar, Head, Center for Career Development, IIT Guwahati, said in the statement.

In the 2022-23 academic year, 1,269 students registered for placements across different streams of study. 240 companies registered for Phase I of placements, recruiting for a total of 470 profiles. Almost 78 start-ups have also registered, along with five Public Sector Undertakings.

In addition, IIT Guwahati students had received nearly 218 PPOs during the academic year 2022-23, which was the highest in the last four years. Most of the offers were related to core engineering, IT, finance, and analyst profiles, the release said.