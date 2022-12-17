IIT Kharagpur concluded its first phase of placement session 2021-22 with over 1,600 offers within 12 days of the session and more than 900 internship offers. Phase-I placement season started with 500-plus Pre Placement Offers (PPO) and achieved the fastest 1,000-plus offers at the end of Day 2, a milestone across all IITs.

As many as 48 offers in the CTC range of ₹50 lakh-2.64 crore with over 45 international offers were received by the students, the institute said in a press statement. This year five foreign students also secured jobs in the campus placements. The second phase is proposed to start from the second week of January 2023.

The Career Development Centre of IIT Kharagpur had started its strategy many months back with 900-plus internships followed by many efficient industry engagement programmes. More than 300 companies participated in the placement season. Companies from across various sectors including software, high-level coding, analytics, consulting, core engineering companies, banking / finance, and high-frequency trading among others participated in the process.

Companies including Airbus, Accenture Japan, Da Vinci Derivatives, Excel, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Squarepoint Capital, N. K Securities, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto and Jaguar Land Rover and all valuable partners recruited from IIT Kharagpur this year.

According to Prof. A Rajakumar, Chairman, Career Development Centre, IIT Kharagpur, the strong curriculum of the institute, the technical skills of students and also the trust-worthy association of CDC with corporate recruiters were some of the key reasons for good placement season.

It is also being anticipated that in the second phase of hiring more core companies will offer placements and internship opportunities to the students. The CDC is looking forward to nurture mutually benefitted relationships in the years to come.

