The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and IITM Research Park will be working with industries and research institutes on industrial R&D needs, skill development, creating incubators, testing/validation standards and policy advocacy in the Green Hydrogen sector.

This is part of the ‘Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster in Tamil Nadu’ (HVIC-TN) initiative, which comprises nearly 30 companies working in the hydrogen sector, the IIT Madras Research Park, Guidance Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and a few consulates.

A key outcome expected from this initiative is to make HVIC-TN the hub of industrial R&D requirements to bring green hydrogen at an economical price and scale. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly towards the National Green Hydrogen Mission, says a release.

The HVIC-TN will cater to the needs of green hydrogen ambitions of the State and the country by providing technological solutions, support on R&D, skill development, infrastructure building, techno-economic feasibility, and policy/regulatory recommendations.

IIT Madras will cover the entire value chain of hydrogen starting from generation, storage, and transportation to utilisation. CXO-level representation from more than half the industry partners attended the meeting on the campus. The industries discussed and delineated their company’s role and contributions to the HVIC., the release said.