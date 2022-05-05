MyIELTS Partner launches AI-driven platform for IELTS training 

Kerala-based start-up MyIELTS Partner Private Limited has launched the first AI-Integrated IELTS learning platform.

The new platform was founded to provide seamless and effective learning solutions to students, professionals and organizations alike at the learner’s convenience and pace. It offers structured learning, content and practice material following the IELTS marking criteria, and other prescribed specifications. The one of its kind, self-learning platform, caters to learning, training, practicing and assessment with instant scoring and feedback that have been a serious concern in online/offline classes, hindering the IELTS preparation process.

With a user-friendly interface, personalised dashboard and provisions for a real-time updates on the learning progress, MyIELTS Partner provides an end-to-end solution to all the IELTS aspirants. The performance analysis and in-depth user-analytics enhances the learning efficacy of its users.

In addition, users have a wide range of courses to choose from, and can even focus on one particular IELTS module, if they wish to. Moreover, the comprehensive package is designed to help an aspirant be IELTS ready in the most economic manner.

Nithya Gopinathan, Director, MyIELTS Partner

Nithya Gopinathan, a trainer, and one of the Founders and Directors, says, “MyIELTS partner is our attempt to disrupt the rather fragmented sector, especially with over ten lakh aspirants annually in the country. Finding authentic IELTS training material and instant feedback for a student’s performance are two areas that have remained a serious concern, despite the great deal of content online. The experience and expertise gained over the years coupled with the boom in the EdTech industry propelled the creation of MyIELTS Partner.”

The platform provides all that has been lacking in the sector. Instant assessment and feedback remain the most unique qualities of this AI-driven platform, an innovation in the market. Plans are also in the pipeline to integrate other competitive English exams like TOFEL, PTE and OET in the immediate future, says Roshan R Pillai, Founder and Managing Director.

MyIELTS Partner is available on the web and the application is available on both Google Play and App Store.