Schwing Stetter India (SSI), a leading construction and concreting equipment manufacturer, has signed an agreement with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, under which the institute will offer a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in manufacturing engineering for select employees of SSI.

This year, more than 25 employees with a diploma degree will be enrolled in the tailor-made academic programme. These employees will receive a 50 per cent sponsorship over the next 3.5 years from the company to complete the degree.

Objectives

“As the manufacturing industry scales, the opportunity to learn, understand, and innovate becomes imperative for the young workforce to grow in their career ladder. However, some of them are restricted to learning due to financial constraints. Our objective through this initiative is to bridge the skill gap and provide them an opportunity to contribute more,” said VG Sakthikumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Schwing Stetter India.

Also, VIT will facilitate faculty visits to Schwing Stetter India’s Global Manufacturing Hub (GmH), located in Cheyyar to conduct classes. And, employees will spend 2 weeks at VIT to get campus exposure and engage with other students through projects.

“By creating such partnerships, we can collectively shape a more dynamic and skilled workforce, capable of meeting the ever-evolving demands of the modern world,” said G Viswanathan, Chancellor of VIT.