Skill-Lync to set up 14 skill centres across India

Skill-Lync, an engineering education start-up on Thursday announced that it would open 14 skill centres across the country by the end of fiscal 2021 to address the existing upskilling gap in the industry. In the first phase, centres will be opened at Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The courses are designed as per the industry requirements and technical specialists with 8-12 years of industry experience will impart the best of skill sets to students and help them in their overall career development. For the Data Analytics programme, specialists with experience working at Michelin India, Axtria India, PwC, and Cognizant have been brought on board. For the Embedded Systems for EV Applications programme, specialists with experience working at KPIT, Renault Nissan, Robert BOSCH, Continental Automotive, and UCAM have been recruited.

Adressing skill gap

“There is a big skill gap that exists between students’ perception of the skills and traits critical for employment and the actual industry requirement. Our skill centres are a vital step towards addressing the issue. Our courses are designed in such a way that they will help build a pool of skilled talent base,” said Surya Narayanan Paneer Selvam, Co-Founder, Skill-Lync.

Classes will be imparted in full-time classroom training mode during weekdays. The duration for all of these courses will be six months, with intake of 100 students per batch. The price ranges from ₹ 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh with a limited period discount for the first batch.

“Today students, especially from engineering backgrounds, need to be more skilled than ever. Many young engineers have a strong theoretical base, but yet, when it comes to real world problem solving, they struggle to cope up with it. One of the basic problems that still persists is that students are taught with outdated teaching methods and have no practical industry exposure to equip themselves with the required skills. As a result, students face difficulty in getting a good job,” said the statement.

In the next phase Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and a few other cities in the South India will benefit from such centres. Students can enroll in Data Analytics and Data Science and Embedded Systems for EV Applications. Other programmes include Design for Crashworthiness and Analysis, Hybrid Electric Vehicle Design and Design Automation, Full Stack Web Development, and Construction Project Management.