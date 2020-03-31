Education

Telangana SSC exams deferred again

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

With the lockdown period extended till April 14 from the earlier deadline of March 31 in the State, the Telangana Government has further deferred the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The examinations were to begin on March 31 and end on April 6 as per the rescheduled timetable.

The exams, which started on March 19, were postponed after the Telangana High Court directed the Government to defer the exams till March 30, owing to Covid-19 concerns.

The State wanted to conduct the exams after that date but has decided to reschedule the same again with the Union government announcing a nation-wide lock down till April 14. “The re-scheduled dates of SSC and other examinations will be intimated later,” the Director of Government Examinations (Telangana) has said in a statement.

Published on March 31, 2020
coronavirus
education
Telangana
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Govt school students from Nursery to Class 8 will be promoted to next class: Delhi’s Education Minister