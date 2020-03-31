Telangana SSC exams deferred again

With the lockdown period extended till April 14 from the earlier deadline of March 31 in the State, the Telangana Government has further deferred the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The examinations were to begin on March 31 and end on April 6 as per the rescheduled timetable.

The exams, which started on March 19, were postponed after the Telangana High Court directed the Government to defer the exams till March 30, owing to Covid-19 concerns.

The State wanted to conduct the exams after that date but has decided to reschedule the same again with the Union government announcing a nation-wide lock down till April 14. “The re-scheduled dates of SSC and other examinations will be intimated later,” the Director of Government Examinations (Telangana) has said in a statement.