Kolkata, April 04 Webel-Fujisoft-Vara Centre of Excellence (CoE), an initiative of West Bengal government, has launched short courses on emerging technologies including data science, data engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, analytics, cyber security, IoT, 3D design and printing among others, to make professionals more job ready and skilled on critical areas that are highly in demand.

The courses are aimed to create awareness among engineering students and professionals about emerging technologies, and the opportunities they present for lucrative careers. The skill oriented short courses are aligned to the thrust by the Technical Council of India to create skills and designed as per the requirements by industry. These courses can be completed in 6 weeks and the duration ranges from 40 to 50 hours, said a press statement.

As companies are rapidly adopting digitization, there is an enormous demand for people with expertise in emerging technologies.

Curriculum for skill development

With a view tofill the requirement, , All-India Technical Council and universities are changing the curriculum to incorporate skills in emerging technologies with conventional technology courses.

“The courses are designed to make the students and professionals job ready and will help to address the gap of skilled professionals in the emerging technology domain. There is a huge talent pool in West Bengal, and we want the students to avail all the resources. Businesses are on the lookout for people who can meet the industry’s skill demands. The students will have access to world-class programmes that train them on skills and supportin finding rewarding jobs,” Debashis Majumdar, Director, Webel Fujisoft Vara Centre of Excellence said.

The short courses provide a good foundation in emerging technologies and will help participants to understand the career opportunities that are possible after specialization. CoE plans to complete training of 400 students from more than 10 engineering colleges in West Bengal by April 2023.

The CoE is a state-of-the-art facility in Kolkata developed by Fujisoft Vara Private Limited, a joint venture between Fujisoft Inc., Japan and Vara Technology, India.