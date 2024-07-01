Indicating at nagging border row with China and Pakistan’s continued proxy war, General Upendra Dwivedi a day after taking over as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said on Monday that the Indian Army is facing “unique operational challenges” and to remain prepared to face such threats, it’s important to equip soldiers with the latest weapons.

He also told the media, after inspecting Guard of Honour at the South Block, that ensuring synergy among the Army, Air Force and Navy would be one of his priorities. The tri-services is heading for theaterisation of command to prepare the armed forces for next generation war.

“The Indian army faces unique operational charges and to remain prepared for such threats and destructive equipment, it is crucial that we continuously equip our soldiers with state-of-the-art weapons and technology and also evolve our war-fighting strategies,” he said.

The Army Chief stated the land force is on the path of transformation and to boost aatmanirbharta in the defence sector he will encourage induction of indigenously-built military systems. “To achieve this, we will encourage indigenous initiatives and induct maximum war systems and equipment that are manufactured in our country,” he said.

Other priorities outlined by Gen Dwivedi was that he would see that the Army is ready to operate in the “full spectrum of conflict”. “It will be my endeavour to ensure that the Indian Army is always ready to operate in the full spectrum of conflict, maintaining complete synergy with the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and other stakeholders,” the COAS said.

This will, according to him, secure India’s interests and “we become a major pillar of nation building to achieve the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’.”

General Dwivedi said he was fully committed to protect interests of all the personnel in the force and to extend full support to ex-servicemen and their families.

“It will be my priority to ensure that the interests and welfare of all ranks and defence civilians of the Indian Army are looked after,” he said.

Earlier in his interaction with journalists, he said he was filled with immense pride and honour having been assigned the responsibility to lead the Indian Army. “The glorious traditions and the legacy of the valour and the sacrifices of our soldiers. On this occasion, I pay my respects to the brave hearts who made so many sacrifices in the line of duty,” General Dwivedi said.

