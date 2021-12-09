Farmers withdraw protests

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Thursday decided to withdraw their protest on the borders of Delhi. A general body of the SKM accepted an official statement of the Centre that addressed the farmers’ pending demands, after repealing the three farm laws.

The protests started on November 26, 2020. The SKM will observe Friday as remembrance day to commemorate the deaths of about 700 farmers who passed away during the protests. On Saturday, the protesting farmers will hold a victory procession.

The Centre had given a draft statement on Wednesday and it was officially handed over to SKM leaders on Thursday.