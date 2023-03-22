Finance minister Kailash Gahlot, on Wednesday, presented a ₹78,800 crore budget in the Delhi assembly for 2023-24 with the announcement of nine schemes as part of the G-20 preparations.

The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was ₹75,800 crore and ₹69,000 crore in the preceding year.

This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department following the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

"I would have been happier if this budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people," Gahlot said in his budget speech.

The minister said the budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi with ₹19,466 crore to be spent on the upgradation of 1,400 kilometres of roads in the next 10 years. The government has allocated ₹2,034 crore for 2023-24 for various infrastructure projects.

This is the ninth consecutive budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"Every possible help will be given to the MCD to remove the three mountains of garbage in Delhi. We will connect all colonies to the sewer network. Increase capacities of sewage treatment plants to clean Yamuna river," he said.

He announced that local bodies will be given financial assistance of ₹8,241 crore in 2023-24.

Addressing the assembly, the minister said that the budget has nine schemes as part of G-20 summit preparations.

The government will undertake the upgradation and beautification of road networks, construction of 26 flyovers, three double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC, including 1,600 e-buses, carry out electrification of bus depots, construct world-class ISBTs, and work to remove landfill sites and clean Yamuna.

Out of 26 flyover projects, 10 are in construction stage, while plans for 11 have been sent to UTTIPEC for clearance.

Gahlot also rued the fact that, despite its huge contribution, the Centre allocated just ₹325 crore to Delhi as its share in central taxes.