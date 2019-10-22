Five things to watch out for on October 23, 2019

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
India to sign an agreement with Pakistan on October 23 for the operationalisation of the Kartarpur Corridor, India has expressed “disappointment” over Islamabad’s insistence on levying USD 20 service fee per pilgrim and asked it to reconsider its decision.The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with the gurdwara at Kartarpur.
Former cricketer Saurav Ganguly-led elected office bearers of the BCCI will take charge following the elections which are scheduled on October 23.The agenda of the meeting calls for the adoption of the audited accounts of the BCCI for the financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18 and ratification of the appointment of statutory auditors of BCCI for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19.
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd’s (BSNL) employees are likely to get their salaries on October 23. The unions, led by the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), met BSNL Chairman and Managing Director PK Purwar, Director HR Arvind Vadnerkar and other directors on October 17 where the salary payment date was decided.
The Chinese giant Huawei is set to host the 5G Conference in China on October 23. The company is likely to also announce the launch details for its first foldable smartphone-- Huawei Mate X 5G at the conference. The phone is said to be having a few minor upgrades from the previous Mate X phone that was shown off by the company in February.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before the US congress on the launch of Libra cryptocurrency. The House Financial Services Committee is expected to ask questions to Zuckerberg on FB’s impact on financial and housing sector at the hearing. Zuckerberg will be the sole witness at the hearing.
