Flipkart to launch ‘1DER by PUMA’ in collaboration with KL Rahul

In a move to strengthen its partnership with PUMA, Flipkart will launch its new athleisure range ‘1DER by PUMA’, in collaboration with cricketer K L Rahul.

The brand collection will be available on Flipkart, puma.com and select Puma stores from September 30 onwards. As customers have continued to work from home in the past year and prioritised their health and fitness, ‘athleisure fashion’ is said to have seen tremendous adoption and growth, leading to the emergence and significant expansion of the ‘athleisure’ category.

Sportswear and athleisure as subcategories have seen approximately 60% growth over last year on Flipkart. ‘1DER by PUMA’ is aimed at the needs of young working professionals and college students, who continue to look for branded/quality/ fashionable clothing that suits their ever-evolving lifestyle. 1DER by PUMA and includes a wide array of footwear and apparel for men, priced in the range of ₹1,499 to ₹4,999.

Speaking about the launch, Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion, said, “In preparation for the festive season and the Big Billion Days, we will have the widest selection of styles available for consumers across the country. We will continue to bridge the gap between metros and Tier 2+ regions, where people seek the best of current fashion trends but have limited access from a selection, range and affordability perspective. We believe in collaborating with the best in the industry to solve the growing needs and the launch of 1DER in partnership with PUMA is aligned to this vision.”

“The past year has witnessed a shift in consumer preferences when it comes to fashion, as it opened doors to new niche categories such as athleisure. The 1DER launch comes at the right time when people across India, from metros to T2+ regions, are seeking to upgrade their wardrobes and embrace a fitter lifestyle,” he added.

Amalgamation of fashion and functionality

Sharing his views on the partnership with Flipkart and launch of 1DER, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director – Puma India & Southeast Asia said, “1DER is a perfect amalgamation of fashion and functionality and it truly reflects KL Rahul’s sense of style and design. Athleisure has gained immense popularity over the years with consumers looking for options which are more every day and versatile. With athleisure becoming more mainstream, its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously. We feel 1DER will effectively cater to the increasing need for fashionable and comfortable clothing.”

Ganguly added, “We have been associated with Flipkart for over ten years now, and we share a great business relationship with them. Their understanding of the young PUMA consumer and deep market penetration will unlock the widest selection for consumers through 1DER’s launch.”

Commenting on the launch of ‘1DER by PUMA’ on Flipkart, KL Rahul said, “1DER, for me, is a business venture born from a passion and it is really close to my heart. The collection is an extension of my love for all things street. I have been intimately involved in the entire product design and ideation process along with PUMA designers and I am really pumped about launching 1der on Flipkart. PUMA’s understanding of the athleisure segment coupled with Flipkart’s massive market reach propelled me to create this brand and I can’t wait for people to try it out.”

Consumers across the country continue to turn their home space into a gym to keep their fitness regime intact. Athleisure and fitness equipment have witnessed high demand on Flipkart from customers across the country this past year. The importance of a healthy and fit lifestyle led them to search for products such as yoga and lounge pants, sports bras and t-shirts.

Further, sports shoes also saw a growth in popularity among consumers across the country. Men’s sportswear also saw increased demand on Flipkart, especially for comfortable apparel like shorts, track pants, t-shirts and caps.

Flipkart works closely with a growing number of national, international, and regionally-renowned fashion brands and sellers in different ways. This includes identifying opportunities for them to connect with consumers across India through the online marketplace, leveraging the power of technology, scaling their presence, and diversifying existing product portfolios.