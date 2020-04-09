Flouting social distancing orders, hundreds attend funeral of slain militant in Kashmir

The Maggi-fication of Gender Diversity
Jammu Kashmir state police on Wednesday evening registered a case against residents of the Zaingeer area in Sopore town, Kashmir, for attending the funeral procession of a slain militant. Authorities see this as a violation of the Covid-19 protocol, as per media reports.
A senior police officer told Kashmir Despatch that a case was registered against the participants of the funeral procession of the militant who was killed in an encounter on Wednesday in Gul Abad area of Arampora Sopore.
He said that despite the strict lockdown instructions by the government and health advisories issued in the wake of the deadly coronavirus, people from different areas of the Zaingeer belt of Sopore flouted the orders to attend the funeral procession and last rites of the slain militant.
Officer said that slain militant’s family was directed and the procedural protocol was also shared with them. But, they defied the instructions and let people attend the procession.
He further said that taking cognizance of the incident the police were asked to take swift action in the matter and maintain the enforcement of the lockdown across the Valley.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday confirmed 33 Covid-19 cases, the highest in a single day so far in the region.
With the new cases, the tally has risen to 158, government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
Six people have recovered after contracting the virus and three died, he added.
