Fresh Covid-19 cases climbing after a lull

After a slight dip in new Covid-19 cases reported daily in the last few days, the number of new infections has started climbing slowly, with 77,266 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours. On Thursday too, the number of new cases was more than 75,000.

But the total number of active cases increased only by around 16,000 to 7.42 lakh as over 60,000 persons recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. As many as 1,057 people died of Covid-19 during the same period to take the total toll to 61,529.

Currently India has 33.87 lakh confirmed cases while nearly 25.83 lakh have recovered since the first case reported on January 30.

On Thursday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba convened a online meeting of nine States and one Union Territory, which accounted for 89 per cent deaths in the last two weeks and urged them to step up action so that mortality could be brought below 1 per cent of new cases reported in these States. They were also asked to focus on those districts where a high number of infections was present.