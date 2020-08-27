National

Covid: Maharashtra reports 14,718 new cases

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

In Maharashtra, 14,718 new persons were tested for Covid infection in the state on Thursday. Hospitals across the State discharged 9,136, taking the total number of cured persons to 53,1563, tweeted Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope.

The total numbers of active patients are 1.78 lakh, while the patient recovery rate in the State is 72.46 per cent, he added in the tweet.

A media statement issued by the State Public Health Department said that the state also had 355 Covid deaths in the State on Thursday, while the fatality rate in the state is at 3.2 per cent.

Out of 38,62,184 laboratory samples, 7,33,568 have been tested positive (18.99 per cent) for Covid until today. Currently, 13,24,232 people are in-home quarantine and 33,641 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

A district-wise breakup of the 1,78,234 active cases in the State shows that Pune still leads in all the districts of the State with 46,124 cases, Thane district is on the second rung with 20,233. On the third rung is Mumbai district with 19,463.

Maharashtra
