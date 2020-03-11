News

FSTC to inaugurate new pilot training facility near Hyderabad, to take part in Wings India 2020

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Flight Simulation Training Centre, endorsed by DGCA and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency), is set to inaugurate a new facility at Shamshabad near the international airport here.

Telangana Minister for Industries, IT & Commerce KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the facility in the presence of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and other airline partners, coinciding with the Wings India 2020 event being hosted at the Begumpet airport, according to a statement.

Wings India 2020 is the flagship event of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAI and FICCI. The biennial event is scheduled to be held during March 12-15.

Three of the 8-bay facility of FSTC are already occupied by an A320neo, Bombardier Dash-8 and ATR72-600 simulators.

FSTC is an advanced Full Flight Simulation training company in the country and is a standalone Approved Training Organization (ATO) by DGCA and the only approved ATO by European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

FSTC today has various simulator types to fulfil the diverse requirements of majority of the airlines in India and adjoining region. Through its acquisition of Gujarat flying Club, FSTC has matured to a stage where it has the capability to provide end-to-end high-quality training right from the point of providing Commercial pilot license (CPL) followed by Type rating on a specific fleet type from among A320/B737/ATR/Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 at very competitive rates.

With around 1,000 plus planes expected to come to India by 2030, the country faces a huge shortage of skilled pilots. FSTC is looking to develop its infrastructure further to support new airplane deliveries into the country and adjoining region.

