Govt to revamp Aarogya Setu, CoWIN app: Report

The Centre is repurposing Aarogya Setu and CoWIN app to address other health concerns, according to reports. Aarogya Setu, which was launched as a Covid-19 contact tracing app, will now function as a standalone health and wellness app. CoWIN app, launched for the Covid-19 vaccination drive in January 2021, will be used as the country’s universal immunisation programme under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

RS Sharma, chief executive of the National Health Authority, said at a public event that the Aarogya Setu, launched in 2020, will aid individuals to book health checkups and verify appointments via QR code bypassing queues in hospitals. According to the official, the application has had 240 million downloads since the outbreak of Covid-19.

According to a CNBC report, the CoWIN app will help individuals locate and obtain 12 other mandatory vaccines under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, including polio drops. ABDM was launched in September 2021 and has attained 10 million digitally linked health records in a year.

Also read: How to create your Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)