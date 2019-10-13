India, China informal summit a big success, says Chinese ambassador

The second informal summit between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big success, said Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India.

'I wish to thank the Indian government and the government of Tamil Nadufor their gracious hospitality. Under the strategic guidance of our leaders, China-India ties will enter a new era," he said in a series of tweets.

From Wuhan to Chennai, from Yangtze river to the Ganges, China and India join hands and stand together. Dragon and elephant have a tango. "Let us jointly work for a better future of our country and people, and the world at large," he said.

Read also: India, China agree to set up new mechanism for issues relating to trade and investment

Thanking Tamil Nadu State, especially the people of Chennai, Weidong said, their warm hospitality is touching and unforgettable. With people's support, the giant tree of China-India friendship will be evergreen, he said in another tweet.

Three days ago before the summit, in a tweet, he said with growing uncertainty in the global situation, China and India should strengthen cooperation on international and regional affairs, just as we once jointly advocated the five principles of peaceful coexistence, which have become basic norms of international relations.

Further, people-to-people (P2P) and cultural ties are vital to bilateral relations. "We achieved a lot in this field, with one million mutual visits per year and two rounds of high-level P2P and cultural exchanges mechanism meeting. Let's work for new highlights in culture, education, youth, media and sports exchanges," he said.

Some of these issues were discussed in the bilateral meeting held between the two countries in an informal summit held in the last two days at a beach resort in Kovalam, 25 km south of Chennai.

The talks were headed by Narendra Modi from the Indian side and Xi Jinping on behalf of the Chinese.