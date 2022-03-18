India reports 2,528 new Covid-19 cases, 149 fatalities

With 2,528 new Covid-19 cases reported in a day, India's infection tally now stands at 4,30,04,005, while the count of active cases fell below 30,000 after around 685 days, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The count of active cases has declined to 29,181 which comprises 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.73 per cent, the Health Ministry said. A reduction of 1,618 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload of the country in a span of 24 hours.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,16,281 with 149 daily fatalities being recorded, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed. The 149 new fatalities include 130 from Kerala.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too, the ministry said. Both were recorded at 0.40 per cent, it added.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,24,58,543, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,33,867 Covid-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.18 crore tests for the disease.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.97 crore.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.