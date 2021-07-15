JEE (Main) 2021: NTA advised to give 4 weeks gap between two sessions

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Deferring to students’ demand, the Education Ministry on Thursday urged the National Testing Agency to allow a gap of four weeks between the two sessions of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 exam.
“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and to enable the candidates to maximise their performance, the National Testing Agency has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of the JEE (Main) 2021 Exam,” tweeted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Session 3 is being held between July 20 and 25.
Accordingly, session 4 will now be held on August 26, 27 and 31 and on September 1 and 2, 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for the session. Registrations for the JEE(Main) session 4 is still in progress and dates for registration will be further extended up to July 20, 2021, he added. “In order to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the number of cities have been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will be increased from 660 to 828,” said the official statement issued last week.
The testing agency has also mentioned several measures to ensure safety of students. Face masks will be provided to all the candidates, and at the venue, common places, furniture and fixture, all the computers and seats will be sanitised before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the second shift.
To avoid crowding at the examination centre, staggered time slots will be given to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the examination centres. The registration process at the examinations will be contactless. Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.
The examination rooms/halls will well ventilated. Candidates will be seated following social distancing norms.
