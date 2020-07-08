News

LG Polymers: 12 officials arrested over gas leak

Reuters CHENNAI | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

Reuters Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its chief executive and two directors, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a deadly gas leak at the company’s chemical plant killed 12.

“A total of twelve members including the CEO and two directors were arrested on Tuesday evening,” said Rajiv Kumar Meena, police commissioner of Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh.

The company did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

An investigation found the company, owned by South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd, was negligent and warning systems were not working.

An enquiry panel recommended that the factory be shifted away from human habitation.

