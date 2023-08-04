The CBI has registered cases against 135 civil servants in more than five years, with the highest number of 24 government officials under scanner from Maharashtra, 10 from Jammu and Kashmir, 15 from Delhi, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 from Haryana and 7 from Gujarat, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Upper House that CBI has filed 57 chargesheets in different courts for trial out of 135 registered cases against government servants since 2018, which includes FIR and Preliminary Enquiries, against various Civil Service Officers.

The Minister also informed from 2018 to 2022, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has recommended action against 12,756 officers during “First Stage Advice” and 887 officers during “Second Stage Advice”. Out of this, grant of sanction of prosecution was advised in respect of 719 officers, he informed the House.

The CVC, meanwhile, has directed public sector banks, government departments and enterprises to focus on the disposal of graft complaints by launching three-month-long campaign. “Observance of vigilance awareness week remains one of the primary tools of preventive vigilance with the focus on building awareness and re-affirming the commitment of everyone to uphold integrity in public governance,” the CVC said in an order dated August 2.

Ahead of the Commission observing vigilance awareness week from October 30 to November 5, it has desired that all organisations may undertake a three-month campaign from August 16 to November 15, with six preventive vigilance measures like “capacity building programmes”, “leveraging of IT for complaint disposal” and “disposal of complaints received before June 30” as focus areas.