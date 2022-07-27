MapmyIndia takes on Google Street View with 3D maps

On a day when Google launched Street View in India, homegrown mapping company MapmyIndia rolled out its own version of 3D maps called Mappls RealView.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said, “With Mappls RealView users can virtually explore India like never before, and see and interact with full 360-degree panoramas of streets and roads looking out into various tourist, residential, and commercial areas of cities and travel destinations as well as highways.”

Metaverse experience

According to Verma, users can also experience immersive 3D maps and detailed interactive 3D models of iconic tourist, commercial and residential landmarks across India.

This, combined with Mappls’ detailed house-address level 2D maps from MapmyIndia and ISRO’s rich catalog of satellite imagery and Earth observation data which MapmyIndia has integrated, gives a full & immersive Real World Metaverse experience to users”

Mappls Review covers cities such as Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Patna, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ajmer.

Users can see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes and the roads connecting them so they can virtually explore and navigate with confidence.

Users can also see immersive, detailed 3D models of landmarks, iconic buildings, residential apartments and commercial complexes. Users can experience Mappls RealView for free for All India by visiting Mappls.com, and also through the Mappls app on Android and iOS.