Motilal Oswal Fin Services wins ₹89 cr award in crude default case

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has won an arbitration award of ₹89 crore in the crude default case and moved the Bombay High Court to secure the payment.
Dhanera Diamonds was one of Motilal Oswal’s clients and was trading in crude oil. When crude prices fell below zero to $37 a barrel, for the first time ever in last April amid Covid pandemic outbreak, Dhanera defaulted ₹80.74 crore of payment .
Motilal filed a petition in Bombay High Court against Dhanera and its partners seeking security on payment of outstanding dues, pending arbitration before Arbitral Tribunal of Multi Commodity Exchange of India.
On July 3 last year, the Bombay High Court after hearing both the parties restrained Dhanera and its partners from disposing of its assets disclosed in affidavit.
Also read: Motilal Oswal AMC splits Nasdaq 100 ETF face value
Last month, MCX Arbitral Tribunal had allowed the claim of Motilal and directed Dhanera to pay ₹80.74 crore along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from last April till the date of the award and 12 per cent per annum per annum from the date of award till realisation.
Following this, Motilal moved the Bombay High Court again seeking security for payment of the award.
The Court vide its interim Order, on Monday directed Dhanera Diamonds not to dispose of its assets and file its reply within three weeks, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...