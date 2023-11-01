The five km Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) connecting Velachery and St Thomas Mount saw another major infrastructure work commissioned on Tuesday - launch of steel girders on Rail Over Rail Bridge at St Thomas Mount Yard.

The MRTS Phase II Extension project of MRTS from Velachery to St.Thomas Mount is nearing completion.

On Tuesday, three steel girders (of the six girders) were launched across the existing running lines in the Chennai Egmore-Tambaram section. The remaining three girders will be launched on Wednesday. The girders will form base for the railway line connecting to the St. Thomas Mount station, the new terminal station of the Phase II MRTS.

CMRL’s Phase-2 metro line from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur will run above the new line of MRTS phase-II at St. Thomas Mount, says a release from Southern Railway.

Mega line/power block to facilitate engineering works

To pave the way for the infrastructure work, a five hour mega line/power block has been announced by the Chennai Division of Southern Railway from today to November 3. A total of 53 EMU services were fully cancelled and two pairs of Express trains were partially cancelled in Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section to facilitate the launch of girders between 10.45 hrs to 15.45 hrs today.

Eight pairs of special EMU services were operated between Tambaram and Chengalpattu for the benefit of passengers.

On the following 3 days - from November 1 to 3, nine EMU services (each) will be cancelled on all the three days between 22.55 hrs-02.55 hrs to facilitate the crucial infrastructure work while three Express trains will be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Tambaram & one Express train will be diverted, the release said.