Namma Yatri, India’s open and community-first auto booking app and a part of the ONDC Network, was launched in Chennai on Monday. It is already operational in five cities: Bengaluru, Mysore, Tumkur, Kochi and Delhi. Apart from this, it also operate cabs in Kolkata under Yatri Sathi.

While aggregators like Ola and Uber take commission from the drivers, Namma Yatri is a zero-commission app, said an official.

The app is customised for Chennai, including the availability of driver app in Tamil and an enhanced user booking experience to prominent locations such as Valluvar Kottam, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Birla Planetarium, Lighthouse, Tidel Park and Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

Conceived and built by the graduates from Anna University, this zero-commission app is designed to empower auto drivers with higher earnings and autonomy. It has already registered over 10,000 drivers and aims to onboard over one lakh drivers in the next six months.

Backed by Juspay Technologies, Namma Yatri serves over two lakh drivers and 40 lakh customers, facilitating more than 2.5 crore trips. It has enabled drivers to earn over ₹360 crore without any commission. The app is loved by drivers and customers alike with a rating of 4.8+ and over 50 lakh downloads, said a release.

Vimal Kumar, CEO, Juspay, and an alumni of Anna University, said Namma Yatri is an attempt to empower the drivers, to build product and technology that is inclusive and help drivers embrace the customer-centric mindset. Its technology is open (Open Source), it has published its data in the open and has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce initiative.

