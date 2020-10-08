National

1,896 new Covid cases in Telangana

K V Kurmanath Hyderabad | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

Health workers at Musheerabad Primary Health Centre in Hyderabad   -  Nagara Gopal

Over 1.79 lakh patients recovered so far in the State

Telangana has reported 1,896 new Covid-19 positive cases even as 12 persons have succumbed to the virus and 2,067 patients have recovered from the viral infection on Wednesday.

According to the media bulletin released on Thursday, the recovery rate (the total number of patients recovered versus the total number of people infected) stands at 86.65 per cent as against the national average of 85.2 per cent.

As many as 1,79,075 patients have recovered from the infection so far in the State. The mortality rate is put at 0.58 per cent in the State as against the national average of 1.5 per cent.

The State, which tested 50,367 samples on Wednesday, has 26,368 active patients, with 21,724 patients taking treatment in home or institutional isolation.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has reported 294 cases. This is followed by Rangareddy district with 211 cases and Medchal district with 154 cases.

