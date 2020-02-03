AAP, Congress are provoking people for vote-bank politics: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showcased repeal of Article 370, the decision on Ramjanmabhoomi and passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as historical achievements in an election speech and questioned the nationalist credentials of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Congress.

Addressing a public rally in the ongoing campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, the PM accused Kejriwal and the Congress of supporting the “divisive” campaigns in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and Seelampur where protests against the CAA have gained momentum over the last two months.

Targeting Kejriwal without naming him, the PM said, “Some people came to change politics but their mask has been taken off now. Their true colours have been revealed. You would remember that when surgical strikes happened, these people were questioning the Army… When the Delhi Police killed terrorists in Batla House, they called it a fake encounter. These are the same people who are now supporting those who want to Balkanise India. Can people of Delhi forget their vote-bank politics which has been seeped in appeasement? Can they provide safety to Delhi?”

Modi said there is a “design” behind anti-CAA protests that are being held in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Jami and Seelampur areas.

“Is it a coincidence that these protests are happening? The answer is ‘No’. These protests are an experiment. There is design behind these protests to destroy the social fabric. If it was just a protest against a law, it would have gotten over after assurances from the Government. But AAP and the Congress are provoking people. They are doing politics and conspiracy in the garb of flying the tricolour and reading the Constitution,” said Modi.

The anti-CAA protestors in Saheen Bagh and Jamia have been asserting that by making religion a criteria for grant of citizenship, as has been done in the CAA, the government has violated the Constitution.

“The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the arson and violence in these protests. But these people do not care about the courts. They do not listen to the courts but they talk about the Constitution. The people of Delhi have understood these designs. They are silent but angry with vote-bank politics. It is important to stop this mindset,” said the PM.