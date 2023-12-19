ACG has joined the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network, following the certification of its capsule manufacturing facility in Pithampur, India.

The country’s largest capsules maker and integrated supplier and service provider to the pharmaceutical industry, ACG said the certification followed robust audits of 25-plus use cases for the facility that had led to manufacturing of superior quality products and transformed operations, creating new benchmarks for timely production.

Indian drugmakers Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla are also part of this network. “ACG’s Pithampur factory exemplifies accelerated deployment of GenAI, addressing the evolving skill sets of employees in manufacturing through a remarkable standard operating procedure (SOP) and policy interfacing with Gen AI,” the company said.

WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network is a community of manufacturers that show leadership in using fourth industrial revolution technologies to transform factories, value chains and business models, for compelling financial and operational returns, the ACG note said.

The initiative, a collaboration between WEF and Mckinsey & Company, besides independent experts, evaluates and designates factories and value chains that join the GLN. The network has seen an increase since inception from 16 to 153 lighthouses.

On the milestone achieved six years into the transformative journey, Karan Singh, ACG Group Managing Director said, “When ACG embarked on its journey to digital transformation, I recall how Industry 4.0, AI and ML were emerging concepts. The focus was directed toward deploying these technologies to enhance productivity and transform the way we operate, aiming to ultimately enhance accessibility to affordable medicines.”

ACG’s Pithampur factory had incorporated green features during the design and layout stages, marking a pioneer achievement as they were certified gold by LEED in 2014, the company said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit