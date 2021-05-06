Active Covid cases in Tamil Nadu at 1,28,311

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 23,310 coronavirus cases on Wednesday to take the total number of infections in the State to 12,72,602. However, after 20,062 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,28,311.

The number of daily deaths due to the virus increased to 167 and a total of 1,55,382 samples were tested.

Chennai reported the highest number of infections at 6,291, followed by Coimbatore (2,029); Chengalpattu (1,755) and Tiruvallur (1,385).

On Wednesday, the number of vaccines administered was 56,203, says State health ministry data.