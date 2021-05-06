National

Active Covid cases in Tamil Nadu at 1,28,311

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 06, 2021

Chennai reports highest number of infections

Tamil Nadu reported an additional 23,310 coronavirus cases on Wednesday to take the total number of infections in the State to 12,72,602. However, after 20,062 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,28,311.

The number of daily deaths due to the virus increased to 167 and a total of 1,55,382 samples were tested.

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu announces revised lockdown guidelines

Chennai reported the highest number of infections at 6,291, followed by Coimbatore (2,029); Chengalpattu (1,755) and Tiruvallur (1,385).

It’s an ‘endless wait’ for Remdesivirat Chennai’s Kilpauk Medical College

On Wednesday, the number of vaccines administered was 56,203, says State health ministry data.

Published on May 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.