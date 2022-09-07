Amaravati works: AP govt to give ₹1,600 cr bank guarantee

The Andhra Pradesh government will provide a bank guarantee of ₹1,600 crore for Amaravati phase one works to create basic amenities. This was one among the decisions taken by the State Cabinet which met in Amaravati chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The cabinet has also given the nod for amending APCRDA Act 2014 and APMR and UDA Act 2016 for the works undertaken by State and Central governments.

The government would disburse ₹4,700 crore under the YSR Cheyutha scheme into the accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 22. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance of ₹18,750 each to women belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minorities in the age group of 45 to 60 annually.

Under Jala Jeevan Mision, the government has approved the guarantee to NABARD in six districts for a drinking water loan of ₹4,020 crore.

The cabinet also ratified the decision taken to declare probation of the employees of village and ward secretariats and ₹20 lakh has been sanctioned to each secretariat for the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme. Administrative sanctions to one lakh houses under greater Visakha Corporation, including 3,750 houses in Anakapalle, also got the cabinet nod.

A Draft Bill to amend various Acts with regard to universities also got the cabinet's approval. The Cabinet had decided to provide 85 additional posts In GAD, and the staffing pattern in AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad would be changed.

All decisions taken in the recent SIPB in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got the cabinet nod. In all, about 1.25 lakh investments and employment generation of 60,000 would be coming in the State in the industrial, power, and tourism sectors, according to a release.