Andhra Pradesh government firm on English medium education: Jaganmohan Reddy

The YSR Congress Government in Andhra Pradesh is firm on introducing English medium in Government schools from the first standard to the sixth from the next academic year and making it compulsory, and then on it will be extended up to the the SSC exam every year in four years, according to Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

He was speaking in Ongole of Prakasam district on Thursday, after launching the "Naadu-nedu" programme in a Government school. The programme is intended to cover 45,000 schools in the State, with 15,000 schools in the first phase. Infrastructure will be improved in the schools under the programme.

He said that approximately Rs 12,000 crores would be spent on improving the schools in the State over the next three years. "I want to reiterate that we are firm on introducing English medium from the next academic year in Government schools from the first standard to the sixth initially. Then on, in the next four years, one more class will be covered right up to SSC every year. By the end of four years, English medium education will become a reality in all Government primary and high schools. It will be made compulsory. But Telugu, or Urdu, will not be neglected and it will be compulsorily taught in all the classes."

Taking a dig at the critics of the policy, he said, "These worthy men and women are needlessly raising a hue and cry, as if my Government is ruining Telugu language and culture. It is a fact of life that their children and grandchildren are studying in English medium and their love for Telugu is not manifested there. They want children from the economically poorer sections to study in Telugu medium and suffer all the handicaps, while their children and grandchildren land the plum jobs. I advise these worthies to shun hypocrisy and be a little bit more democratic."

He admitted that there will be challenges. “Teachers would have to be trained and the students would also have to be prepared and the syllabus needs to be changed, "but we have to face and overcome all these challenges for the bright future of our children," he said.

Taking exception to the remarks of the Chief Minister, State BJP unit chief K. Lakshminarayana said, "The Chief Minister is not fooling anybody by posing as the champion of the economically poorer sections. The BJP has made it clear that we are not opposed to introduction of English medium in schools from the high school level upwards but there should be Telugu medium as well. English should not be imposed on children, right from the primary level, and even at the high school level. We are democratic, but he is ruling like a dictator."

Further, he said, the CM's remarks against Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu are "totally unwanted, unwarranted, and uncalled-for. Our great Chief Minister cannot brook any difference of opinion. He will take pot shots at anyone, regardless of their age, stature and constitutional position."