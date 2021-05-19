Aster Medcity sets up field hospital in Kochi for Covid patients

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
Aster Medcity has set up a 100-bed field hospital in a building owned by BPCL Kochi refinery at Ambalamugal, to serve the needy.
Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare, has signed an MoU with Geojit Foundation to support the first 50 beds at Aster Geojit Covid Field Hospital, which will start accepting patients from Wednesday.
Geojit Foundation has funded the initiative with ₹75 lakh, while Aster Medcity hospital set up the facility with all the necessary medical equipment and ensured recruitment and training of doctors, nurses and paramedics to manage the facility.
Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said “Being a responsible healthcare provider, we consider it as our responsibility to serve patients in spite of the risks and challenges. We have already set up three Covid Care field hospitals in New Delhi, Kozhikode and Kottakkal to support India’s fight against the pandemic.”
C.J George, Managing Trustee, Geojit Foundation, said, “One of the core principles of Geojit Foundation is to support the health and well-being of the marginalised section of society who do not have access to proper care. In this we are aligned with Azad Moopen’s vision and the purpose of Aster Volunteers to help people in need. In this humanitarian crisis plaguing our countrymen and Kerala, we are glad to join hands to help people in need.”
“We have been working with the district authorities to bring the best of facilities, equipment, treatment protocols and staff to the field hospital in the BPCL campus. This adds significant capacity for us to treat a larger number of Covid patients and play a significant role in aiding people in need from Kochi and neighbouring areas,” said Ambili Vijayaraghavan, Chief Operating Officer of Aster Medcity Hospital.
