At Muzaffarnagar rally, farmers warn BJP of defeat

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella organisation of protesting farmers, warned the BJP of defeat in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand elections if it doesn’t withdraw the three farm laws.
The leaders of the SKM also decided to step-up agitations against the Monetisation Pipeline at a rally of farmers in Muzaffarnagar.
The SKM claimed that one million farmers from 15 States participated in the protest rally in the Western Uttar Pradesh district. The SKM also changed the date for Bharat Bandh to September 27 from September 25.
Leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait said, while addressing the rally, that the Monetisation Pipeline is an attempt to take away employment of lakhs of people and privatise public properties. “We will extend this agitation against privatisation too. The Centre has no mandate to sell public property to some corporate houses,” Tikait added.
All India Kisan Sabha general secretary, Hannan Mollah, said the Centre is functioning for the benefit of a few corporate houses. Leader of BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal said the SKM will be formed in every State and protests against BJP will be expanded. “It will prove to be a turning point in the Indian political landscape,” he added.
The SKM said in a statement that the huge GIC ground in Muzaffarnagar was overflowing with lakhs of farmers on Sunday. The rally received support from political parties as well. Our Annadatas must get justice and their due, said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. “Independent India has never seen such a historic 10-month long struggle. Modi Government must repeal agri laws and legalise MSP. Discuss with our Annadatas who feed all of us,” he said.
Support for the protests came from the BJP too. “Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground,” said BJP MP, Varun Gandhi.
