Bihar polls: Early trends predict loss for NDA

Initial indications from exit polls soon after the third and final round of polling got over in Bihar showed a clear edge for the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) over the Nitishkumar-BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Two polls, one by Times Now/C-Voter and the other by ABP/C-Voter showed that Tejaswi Yadav-led MGP within sight of victory in the 243-member Assembly in which the majority mark is 122 seats. The Times Now poll showed the ruling NDA to be getting 116 seats while the MGB was predicted to be getting 120 seats. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) failed to make any headway according to this poll which predicted only 1 seat for this party.

In the ABP/C-Voter poll, the NDA was projected to be getting between 104-128 seats while the opposition MGB was predicted to get 108-131 seats.