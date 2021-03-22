BJP wants to impose presidential rule in Maharashtra: Sena mouthpiece

Saamana, the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece has claimed that the BJP is creating a hue and cry about law and order in Maharashtra as it wants to impose presidential rule in the State.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi is editor of the Saamana which has claimed that former Mumbai CP Prama Bir Singh is being used as a pawn by the BJP to target the State government.

The Saamana editorial on Monday stated that till yesterday the opposition was demanding Param Bir Singh’s resignation and today he has become their “darling”. The opposition is targeting the government keeping a gun on Singh’s shoulder.

The central government is playing pressure tactics using central investigation agencies. “The ultimate aim of the opposition is to put presidential rule hammer on Maharashtra by making allegations about law and order situation in Maharashtra. New pawns are being created for the same. It is clear that Param Bir Singh is being used in a similar manner,” Saamana stated and that Devendra Fadnavis met PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and within a couple of days, Singh has written a letter.

The paper’s editorial asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has a majority and there would repercussions if there are efforts to destabilize the majority government. It added that Singh’s allegations have dented the image of State and State’s Home Ministry.