Bypolls in Rajasthan: Congress leading in both seats

PTI Jaipur | Updated on October 24, 2019 Published on October 24, 2019

The ruling Congress party candidates are leading in both the assembly constituencies in Rajasthan where bypolls were held on Monday.

Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading with a margin of 7,745 votes in Mandawa against BJP’s Sushila Sigra.

In Nagaur’s Khinwsar constituency, Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha is leading with a margin of 144 votes.

The margin on the Khinwar seat was higher initially but it was reduced considerably in the later rounds.

BJP-RLP alliance candidate Narayan Beniwal is trailing in this seat.

