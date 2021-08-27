Carnival Cinemas to double screen count to 1,000 by 2023

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Multiplex chain Carnival Cinemas sees a brighter picture in the film exhibition business. Despite the devastating blow of Covid-19 pandemic on cinemas and threat posed by the OTT platforms, Carnival Cinemas has chalked out an aggressive expansion plan to double its screen count by the end of 2023.
“We are ready with our expansion plans. By 2023, we will cross 1,000 screens. Actually, it was our vision for 2020, but due to the pandemic we were forced to push our expansion plan,” Prashant Kulkarni, Head Sales, Marketing & Alliances and Business Expansion at Carnival Cinemas, told BusinessLine. At present, Carnival Cinemas has 450-plus screens across more than 100 cities in the country. The movie chain aims to take this beyond 500 screens shortly.
“The expansion will happen both organic like opening up more cinemas as well as inorganic in the form of strategic alliance or tie-ups,” Kulkarni added.
Kulkarni, who was heading the Sales & Marketing for Carnival Cinemas, was recently elevated to the current role to initiate innovative vertical and horizontal expansion plans.
He was also made the business head for Carnival Cinemas’ diversification venture, Farmse Fresh.
“I have been meeting a lot of people who are making new cinemas and building new malls. Everyone is interested to partner with us,” sais Kulkarni, adding: “They are ready to start with a revenue share basis till the time the pandemic effects are on and then convert to a lease model.” As part of its inorganic expansion, the movie chain is also in talks with theatre owners who were forced to shut their cinema halls due to the pandemic.
“We are talking to a number of such theatre operators and are trying to take some of them under management contract. The model is very simple.
“We are not investing on capex for the next 6-7 months because we have lot of openings to do. So, we have converted this capex into opex,” Kulkarni added.
According to a FICCI-EY report, the year 2020 witnessed the sharpest drop in the number of single screens, with 1,000 to 1,500 screens estimated to have shut down, reducing India’s overall screen count to around 8,000.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...