Work on advance landing ground at Nyoma in Eastern Ladakh will begin this month, giving strategic advantage to forces to operate fixed and rotary wings platforms hardly 30 kilometers from Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, said informed sources in the Army. Besides, the airfield would also be utilised for tourism under the regional connectivity scheme ‘Udaan’ and would offer better connectivity during extreme winters leading to overall development of Ladakh, Army sources stated.

The government has already sanctioned ₹219.39 crore towards the development of air infrastructure along the border. “Tendering for it is in the final stages and the contract is likely to be awarded by the end of April, said sources in Army. The Border Roads Organisation will do the job.

BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary plans to complete this project within two working seasons against five to six seasons taken normally for a work of this magnitude even in plains, an officer explained. The BRO has inducted all the resources to complete the project on time since the facility is expected to balance military infrastructure China has raised across the LAC in Ladakh.

Runways resurfacing project

The Bagdogra and Barrackpore runways in east are also being upgraded to enhance operational facilities. Sources said the runway of Barrackpore airfield in West Bengal, used since World War II and in 1971 war, is being extended to a specification which will allow opertion of IAF’s C-17 aircraft. It is another strategic airfield maintained by the BRO and the reconstruction of runways is expected to be over by May end. After that it will be handed over to the IAF, said Army sources.

Similarly, Bagdogra strategic airfield runway is being resurfaced by the BRO. Almost all types of aircraft in IAF’s inventory and wide-bodied commercial airlines operate from this joint user airfield which is close to Kolkata. Even international flights from friendly neigbour countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh operate out of this airfield.

The runaway resurfacing project will be completed by the end of next month, said BRO sources. The Organisation has constructed 19 airfields across the country, with 14 of them handed over to the Airport Authority of India and the remaining five are still under maintenance.

Helipads

Other than airfields, the BRO, it is learnt, is also constructing infrastructure for lines of communication for the Indian Air Force. The government is also pushing for construction of helipads in forward locations, where aircraft cannot land, to allow quicker deployment of assets. Helipads at Hanle and Thakung in Ladakh, Anini in Arunachal Pradesh and at Mahajan firing range have emerged to scale up mobility of the IAF and Army troops.

The BRO has used latest technology in construction of helipads which will enhance capability of armed forces during war as well as peace.