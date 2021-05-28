Covaxin production will reach 6-7 crore doses per month in July- August: Centre

The production capacity of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will reach 6-7 crore per month by July-August, according to the Centre.

The production capacity of Covaxin was at one crore vaccine doses in April 2021. “It is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September 2021,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a release issued on Friday.

As of May 28, Bharat Biotech has supplied 2,76,66,860 vaccine doses to the Union government. Of these, 2,20,89,880 doses including wastage, have been consumed by all the States/ UTs in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

“With this, the available doses of vaccines with States/UTs are 55,76,980 doses. Private hospitals have also received 13,65,760 doses of Covaxin in the same month over and above what has been supplied to the GoI and the states,” it said.

In May, an additional 21,54,440 doses of Covaxin are to be supplied. This takes the total vaccine supplied and in pipeline till date to 3,11,87,060 doses. Almost 90,00,000 doses were committed for June by the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker, the release said.

The capacity augmentation of Covaxin carried out under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Mission Covid Suraksha, is being implemented by Department of Biotechnology, to accelerate the development and production of indigenous Covid vaccines.