Covaxin production will reach 6-7 crore doses per month in July- August: Centre

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The production capacity of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will reach 6-7 crore per month by July-August, according to the Centre.
The production capacity of Covaxin was at one crore vaccine doses in April 2021. “It is expected to reach nearly 10 crore doses per month by September 2021,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a release issued on Friday.
As of May 28, Bharat Biotech has supplied 2,76,66,860 vaccine doses to the Union government. Of these, 2,20,89,880 doses including wastage, have been consumed by all the States/ UTs in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.
“With this, the available doses of vaccines with States/UTs are 55,76,980 doses. Private hospitals have also received 13,65,760 doses of Covaxin in the same month over and above what has been supplied to the GoI and the states,” it said.
In May, an additional 21,54,440 doses of Covaxin are to be supplied. This takes the total vaccine supplied and in pipeline till date to 3,11,87,060 doses. Almost 90,00,000 doses were committed for June by the Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker, the release said.
The capacity augmentation of Covaxin carried out under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Mission Covid Suraksha, is being implemented by Department of Biotechnology, to accelerate the development and production of indigenous Covid vaccines.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Pandit Sajan Mishra pays homage to his elder brother, Pandit Rajan Mishra
The recent Gaza protests underscore the undefeated spirit of the Palestinian cause despite State aggressions
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...