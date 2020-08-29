Covid-19: Active cases cross 7.5 lakh in Delhi

The total number of active Covid-19 cases crossed 7.5 lakh in the last 24 hours with 76,472 more testing positive to the infection and over 65,000 recovering from it. More than 1,000 people also succumbed to the infection in the same period.

India is very close to crossing 35 lakh confirmed cases of which 26.49 lakh recovered. As many as 62,500 people already died of Covid-19 infection in the country.

Three States in the country have reported more than 4 lakh cases each. While Maharashtra has a total of 7,47,995 confirmed cases, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have 4,09,238 and 4,03,616 cases respectively.